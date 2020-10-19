Elnora Farmers to Families Food Box Program to distribute food boxes

Farmers in Elnora are helping families with getting food on the table.

The Elnora Farmers to Families Food Box Program is handing out food boxes at the Daviess County 4-H Fairgrounds on Tuesday, October 20th.

Volunteers will distribute the boxes from 5:15 to 7:30 pm or until quantities run out.

All families need to do is pull open and open their trunk. Volunteers will take care of loading the boxes.

Participants are asked to enter the fairgrounds by using Highway 57.

Please do not arrive early.