Firefighters Fight Large Field Fire Wednesday

A large field fire had firefighters working long hours Wednesday.

Yesterday afternoon, a combine with a hot bearing started spitting fire, which caused a field near Harbstreit Hill to catch fire.

Due to strong winds and dry fields, the fire spread quickly, spreading over three miles.

Firefighters from Plainville, Washington Township, Elnora, Madison Township, Montgomery, and Cannelburg all worked together to put out the blaze. Farmers also worked with firefighters by trying to pull out a bare ground fire.

Daviess County officials issued a CODE RED to residents in the area, as it was heading towards homes.

After many hours, firefighters had the fire under control and put out that evening.