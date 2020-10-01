Frederick Emil Louis Hanebutt, age 88, of Huntingburg, passed away on September 28, 2020, in an ATV accident near his home.

He was born September 15, 1932, in Huntingburg, to Emil Otto and Hilda (Stieneker) Hanebutt; and married Kathleen Hazel Gray on October 16, 1964, at Iva Union Church in Pike County. Fred was a lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg where he served on the Church Council, was a former Council President, and was a dedicated member of the Men’s Fellowship and Discussion Sunday School Class. He was a distributor of Rawleigh Products, giving him the nickname “The Rawleigh Man”, and a member of Farm Bureau, both for over 60 years. Fred also worked for his son, Jeff, at Industrial Tool Sales and Service in Jasper since 2010. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Breitwieser and Margaret Hanebutt; and three brothers-in-law, Linus Breitwieser, Delmar Brang and Harold Buechler.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hazel Hanebutt of Huntingburg; two daughters, Becky (Brian) Alano of St. Augustine, Florida and Connie (Kiply) Myers of Bloomington; one son, Jeff (Doris) Hanebutt of Huntingburg; two sisters, Geneva Brang of Schnellville and Ruth Buechler of Huntingburg; by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Fred Hanebutt will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg. Pastor Mark McDaniel will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00–8:00 p.m., on Monday, October 5th , and also at the church from 9:00–10:00 a.m., on Tuesday . Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com