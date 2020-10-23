Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Daviess County

Daviess County residents can now be tested for COVID-19 free of charge.
The new free testing site is located at the Quickcare Clinic on State Road 57 in Washington.
Operating hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 7 pm, on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Sundays from 12 noon to 4 pm.
Walk-ins are welcome, but if you want to avoid waiting in line, call (812)254-7845 to schedule an appointment.
The free test is available to all residents. You do not need to have symptoms to be tested.
Children 2 years old and above can be tested with their parents’ permission.
