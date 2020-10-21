French Lick man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

A French Lick man is behind bars on a sexual misconduct with a minor charge.

State Police began investigating 30-year-old Derek Breitweiser last month after receiving allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 and sexual battery in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant last week.

Breitweiser was booked into the Dubois County Security Center without further incident and charged with two felony counts of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 and two felony counts of sexual battery.