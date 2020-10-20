Friends of the Ferdinand Library to hold Basement Book Sale

If you’re a bookworm, then this event is worth reading into.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library is holding their first Basement Book Sale since February this weekend!

A vast array of recently donated books and puzzles will be for sale.

Authors include James Patterson, Patricia Cornwell, Mary Higgins Clark, Nora Roberts, Josh Grisham, and David Baldacci.

There is also a special table full of first editions and autographed books.

All hardback books are $1 and paperbacks are $0.50 cents. Children’s books, puzzles, games, and special books have various prices.

The book sale takes place on Saturday, October 24th, from 10 am to 1 pm in the basement of the Ferdinand Library.

Attendees are asked to enter from the main floor of the library or through the north side doors off of the Community Center parking lot.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcome and appreciated.

All profits from the sale go towards adults, children, and teen activities at the library.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will use the recently donated funds to purchase several children’s books on diversity as well as a number of VOX books.