Generations sponsors 12th annual Build-A-Basket Program

Generations is sponsoring a special program this holiday season.

The 12th annual Build-A-Basket program helps meet the needs of Generations’ clients while bringing them some holiday cheer.

Generations serves older adults in Daviess, Dubois, Green, Knox, Martin, and Pike Counties. These individuals are on fixed incomes and cannot afford the everyday necessities that many of us take for granted.

The project is open to schools, churches, businesses, and individuals. Just purchase a basket or tote, and fill it with items like dish soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc. You can also decorate the basket to make it look more festive.

To register your basket, and for a list of recommended items and drop-off sites, visit generationsnetwork.org or Generations’ Facebook page.

Some drop-off sites have changed from last year, so be sure to check the website and Facebook page for updates.

Baskets bust be filled and dropped off before Friday, December 11th.

Generations’ staff and volunteers will deliver the gift baskets.

If you have any questions or want to register your basket by phone call Alma Kramer, at (812)-888-4527, toll-free at 1-800-742-9002, or e-mail at akramer@vinu.edu.

Generations is a program of Vincennes University’s Community Services Division.