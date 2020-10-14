Governor Holcomb extends mask mandate

Hoosiers will be required to wear face masks for at least another month.

Governor Eric Holcomb extended the mandate to Saturday, November 14th, and says the state will stay in Stage 5.

Restaurants, bars, gyms, and fitness facilities are allowed to operate at full capacity in Stage 5, as long as social distancing is maintained.

For more information, visit backontrack.in.gov.

State health officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 numbers on a daily basis and revisit the decision next week.

Governor Holcomb also says that he and other state health officials will be tested for COVID-19 today after Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, tested positive for the virus.

Box says she isn’t suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, while her daughter and grandson have mild symptoms.