Governors debate going virtual due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday night’s debate between three candidates running for Indiana Governor is going virtual for the first time in history due to coronavirus concerns.

The nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission says the candidates will all be present at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis. The candidates and the moderator will be placed in separate spaces for the debate.

The commission has already discussed the new format with the campaigns for Republican Governor, Eric Holcomb, and Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian challenger Donald Rainwater.

The hour-long debate starts at 7 pm EDT on Tuesday.

It is likely that the second debate, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27th, will follow in a similar virtual-style format.

The debate will be live-streamed at indianadebatecommission.com.

Hoosier voters can also check their local media listings for broadcasts or live-streams of the debates.