Haunted Huntingburg to make return to Market Street Park

Posted By: Zach Reuber October 3, 2020

Haunted Huntingburg is back!

Next Saturday, Destination Huntingburg will host the Annual Haunted Huntingburg Event at Market Street Park in Downtown Huntingburg.

Four food trucks will be onsite from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Those trucks are Taqueria El Llano Food Truck, Chino Taco Truck, Oink Inc Smokehouse, and Rock-A-Burger.

Music will be provided by a Southern Indiana Band called Jamstorm, performing from 4-7pm on the amphitheater stage.

The evening will end with a movie viewing of Hocus Pocus at 7:30pm.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Sarah Flamion, Executive Director, at (812) 301-2209 or by email at sarah@destinationhuntingburg.com.

*