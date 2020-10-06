Holcomb Names October Careers in Construction Month

Indiana is joining eight other states in recognizing construction careers this month.

Governor Eric Holcomb proclaimed October as Careers in Construction Month on Monday afternoon.

This will help increase public awareness about what the construction trades profession has to offer.

The construction industry is one of the nation’s largest industries and employs over 5 million citizens in the country.

Employers, associations, and schools are encouraged to conduct job fairs, panel discussions, and local community events to inform students about construction jobs throughout the month.