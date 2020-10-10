Holiday World launches new digital Halloween event

Even though Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari wrapped up their 2020 season over a month early, families will still be able to enjoy some of their favorite Halloween activities.

The amusement park is launching a new digital event this weekend, called Kitty’s Digital HoliWeen.

The spooky event is named after the park’s mascot.

Fans can expect Halloween-themed recipes, activities, and an online scavenger hunt. The grand prize is two overnight stays in a cabin at Lake Rudolph and two season passes for Holiday World Splashin Safari’s 2021 Season.

Follow along on Holiday World’s social media accounts on October 10, 17, and 24 for fresh interactive content for all ages at 10 AM Central Time and content to close the day at 7 PM.

For an official schedule of the day’s events visit HolidayWorld.com/KittysDigitalHoliween.

​2021 Season Passes are on sale now; the best prices are available through November 15.