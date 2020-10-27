Hoosier Hills Credit Union to temporarily close service center lobbies because of COVID-19

Hoosier Hills Credit Union is temporarily closing its Service Center lobbies to help limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary closures go into effect on Wednesday, October 28th.

The credit union will re-evaluate the COVID-19 numbers in a few weeks. At this time, they anticipate reopening on Monday, November 16th.

Although all HHCU Service Center Lobbies will be closed, Drive-Up services and the Call Center will remain open during normal business hours.

The Credit Union’s Online Banking, Phone Teller, ATM’s, Drop Boxes, debit, and credit cards will also continue working during this time.

This gives members the option to access their accounts 24/7 to get cash, check balances, transfer money, make a payment, pay bills, deposit checks, apply for a loan, and more.

New accounts can also be opened through a Drive-Up.

HHCU members who need in-person mortgage, commercial, investment, insurance, or safe deposit box services need to contact the call center at (800)-865-2612 to make an appointment.

For more information and closure updates, visit hoosierhills.com/coronavirus.