Hundreds of Dubois County residents take advantage of early voting

Hundreds of Dubois County residents took advantage of early voting and cast their ballots this week.

In total, Dubois County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock says that the Courthouse Annex in Jasper had a 1,996 voter turnout.

The Election Board also met and approved more early voting options.

The Courthouse Annex will be open to early voters between 8 am and 8 pm on Wednesday, October 14th. Since the Jasper Downtown Chowdown event takes place on the same day from 4-8 pm, election board members agreed that should let people come and vote as well.

The early voting site at the 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper is also opening a week early. Voters can cast their ballots between Monday, October 19th to Saturday, October 31st. Voting hours are Monday Through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, and on Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm. The site is closed on Sundays.

Any registered voter in Dubois County can cast their vote at any early voting location.

On Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3rd, registered voters must cast their ballot at the precinct specific location.

All voters are urged to wear a mask, bring a photo ID, and use hand sanitizer.