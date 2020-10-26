Huntingburg Begins City-Wide Leaf Pick-Up

The City of Huntingburg will begin city-wide leaf pick-up for Huntingburg residents today, October 26, 2020. Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Mondays and Tuesdays and north of Highway 64 on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Leaves must be collected and placed near the back of the curb in order for the equipment to reach them. Leaves are not to be put in the street or gutters.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.