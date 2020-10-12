Huntingburg man arrested for OWI while transporting two-year-old son

A Huntingburg man is behind bars after reportedly driving while intoxicated with his two-year-old son in the car.

33-year-old Chaz Lengacher is charged with felony counts of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle with a passenger under 18 years old, and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, and public intoxication.

Lengacher lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch at the corner of County Road 1000 East and County Road 325 North near Otwell on Saturday night.

After not being able to find Lengacher and his son at the scene of the crash, police searched the area.

Lengacher and his son were found a half-mile away from the crash site near a cornfield.

The two-year-old was treated for minor injuries at the scene and did not require hospitalization. He was released to his mother.

Lengacher refused to be treated at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that Lengacher had a blood alcohol content of .12%

He is currently being held without bond in the Pike County Jail.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.