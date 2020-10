Voters in Huntingburg can get a free ride to cast their ballot on Election Day.

The city’s Transit System is offering free rides to voting polls in Huntingburg on Tuesday, November 3rd, from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

To schedule a ride, call the Huntingburg City Hall at (812)-683-2211.

For more information, call Transit Department Assistant Director, April Blessinger, at (812)-683-2211.