Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Names October Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is encouraging drivers to put the phone down and avoid distractions this month.

This year, October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The outreach campaign usually takes place in April but was moved to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana became the 22nd state in the nation to pass a hand-free driving law this year. This prohibits drivers from holding a mobile device in their hands, except in emergencies, while their vehicle is moving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2012 and 2018, nearly 23,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver in the U.S.

In 2018 alone, there were 2,841 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

Distracted driving was also a contributing factor in more than 10,000 crashes and 24 roadway fatalities last year.

Even through texting is the top distraction, there are other activities that take a diver’s attention away from the wheel.

Eating, drinking, taking selfies, messing with the radio, entertainment, or navigation system can be just as dangerous.

Drivers are encouraged to activate their phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature or place it in their glove box, center console, or back seat until they reach their designation.

They can also designate a passenger to be their “designated texter” by allowing them to access their phone.

For more information on distracted driving, visit distraction.gov, or for more information about Indiana’s hands-free device driving law, visit HandsFreeIndiana.com.