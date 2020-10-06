Indiana Launching State Program for Adults With Disabilities

A new state grant program is launching this month to help adults with disabilities.

The application process for the Community Connections for People with Disabilities Grant program opens on Friday, October 23rd. Forms will be available at in.gov/orca/3020.

The program’s goal is to raise awareness about the negative social, economic, and health effects COVID-19 has had on Hoosiers with disabilities by developing innovative technology strategies and through creating community partnerships.

Local units of government, including counties, cities, or incorporated towns, both entitlement and non-entitlement communities are eligible. These applicants must partner with a qualifying developmental disability non-profit organization that serves adults 18 years old and older with disabilities within the geographical area.

For more information, visit in.gov/orca.