Indiana providing rental assistance during pandemic

Do you need help paying rent?

The Indiana Rental Assistance Portal is now accepting applications for the Emergency Solutions Grant Care’s Act Rental Assistance Program.

Eligible renters can get up to six months of rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly rent payments.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in Federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help Hoosiers who are at a high risk of being homeless.

The program’s goal is to keep individuals in stable housing so that they can move through this pandemic without further future damage.

For more information and to learn how to apply, visit indianahousingnow.org.