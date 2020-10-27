Indiana secures ten-year extension of Healthy Indiana Plan

Indiana has received approval to extend its alternative to traditional Medicaid expansion.

The Healthy Indiana Plan, also known as HIP, will now continue for 10 more years.

This allows the state to continue health coverage for over 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.

The approval also grants five-year extensions of some of the program’s new components that provide treatment for substance use disorder and serious mental illness for 88,000 Hoosiers across all Medicaid programs.

HIP has also given Hoosiers a platform of certainty during the pandemic.

Members continue coverage during a public health emergency and all cost-sharing has been suspended.

The program engages members to be active participants in their health care coverage.

Typically, the state’s waiver to renew HIP is reviewed and approved every three to four years. Monday’s approval runs through December 2030. This is the first time a federal agency has approved a state’s Medicaid waiver for a comprehensive health benefits program for a 10-year period.

To learn more about the program, visit HIP.in.gov.