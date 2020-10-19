Indiana State Police preparing for Drug Take Back Day this weekend

It’s almost time to clean out the medicine cabinet again!

The Indiana State Police is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for Drug Take-Back Day.

Residents have the chance to bag up their expired, unused, and unwanted pharmaceuticals for proper disposal on Saturday, October 24th.

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post on Newton Street is collecting medications from 10 am to 2 pm EDT. The Holland and Celestine Fire Stations are also collecting medications from 10 am to 12 noon EDT.

Due to the pandemic, all three sites will be drive-thru. Residents are asked to wear a mask and stay inside their car until a volunteer assists them.

The Huntingburg and Jasper Police Stations also accept unwanted medications 24/7 at their drop boxes.

No needles, infectious materials, anything containing bodily fluids or waste will be accepted.

This collection is for private citizens only. Collections from businesses and health facilities will not be accepted.