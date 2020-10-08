Jasper Announces Halloween Times and Rules

Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Halloween is not canceled this year for Jasper Trick-or-Treaters.

Trick-or-Treat hours will be Saturday, October 31st from 6pm to 8pm. Trick-or-treaters are only to visit houses with porch lights on.

There will be guidelines, however.

It’s recommended that everyone wears a face mask that covers their nose and mouth.

It is recommended that parents that are with children carry hand sanitizer and use it before allowing kids to remove their mask or touch their face.

Those who at high risk due to age or health conditions shouldn’t participate.

Social distancing is recommended for trick-or-treater groups, except for those in the same household.

Only hand out pre-packaged food from manufacturers. Don’t hand out homemade food.

When handing out candy or food, place the candy in the child’s bag. Don’t let the children grab their own food.