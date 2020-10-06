Jasper-Dubois Public Library partners with the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is taking steps to keep the community active this month.

The Library is partnering with the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital to continue its Community Engagement Project all October long.

The project was created with cancer patients in mind. It helps connect patients with programs and supportive services.

Cancer patients can participate in a variety of programs and activities through this program, including support groups, art classes, and other activities that encourage self-expression and other events for patients.

The library is also providing take-home art kits and is raising money to fund these services.

Donations are being accepted at all four library branches, which includes Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, and Birdseye. Anyone who donates will receive a bracelet to show their support and awareness.

If you have any questions, call Jordan Schuetter at (812)-482-2712.