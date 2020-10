A Jasper man is facing charges after violating a protective order.

71-year-old Leonard Schwenk was arrested on an active warrant for stalking and invasion of privacy on Thursday.

Police began investigating Schwenk after receiving a stalking complaint from a woman on September 24th.

The woman had a protective order against Schwenk.

He’s being held in the Dubois County Security Center on a $2,500 bond.