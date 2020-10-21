Jasper man facing OWI charges after crashing car

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges after crashing his own car.

24-year-old Trey Collon is charged with a felony count of OWI with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor count of OWI, and an infraction for having an open container.

Police responded to a vehicle rollover accident at the Truman and 5th Avenue intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

Collon was found standing next to his truck and admitted to drinking and driving.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test, which revealed he had a BAC of .279.

Collon was treated and released from the hospital and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

No injuries were reported in the accident.