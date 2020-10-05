Jasper Police encouraging residents to keep cars locked

The Jasper Police Department is urging residents to keep their cars locked after a surge in unlocked vehicle thefts.

Police say they received at least 25 reports about unlocked cars being entered and rummaged through last month.

Most of these incidents have occurred at night on the city’s northwest side.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department has also been receiving car theft reports.

Jasper Police is also encouraging residents to sign up for their “Keep Watch” Security Camera Registration Program.

All information is kept private and JPD does not have access to the registered cameras.

If a camera could help with an investigation, JPD will seek approval from homeowners to view the footage.

For more information, call the Jasper Police Department at (812)-482-2255 or go to the City of Jasper website under the police department to sign up.