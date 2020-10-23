Kimball International announces team to lead new Workplace Businesses Unit

Kimball International has announced the leadership team to head its new Workplace Businesses Unit.

The unit was created to increase the company’s customer experience, product development, and brand marketing across three distinct brands within the workplace: Kimball, National, and Etc.

Workplace President, Kourtney Smith, says the experts helping her lead this new unit are:

Michael Roch – SVP, Sales

Wendy Murray – VP, Brand Marketing

Angie Schuch – VP, Product Marketing

Angie Troxler – Director, Sales Operations

For more information, visit kimballinternational.com.