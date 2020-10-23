Kimball International has announced the leadership team to head its new Workplace Businesses Unit.
The unit was created to increase the company’s customer experience, product development, and brand marketing across three distinct brands within the workplace: Kimball, National, and Etc.
Workplace President, Kourtney Smith, says the experts helping her lead this new unit are:
- Michael Roch – SVP, Sales
- Wendy Murray – VP, Brand Marketing
- Angie Schuch – VP, Product Marketing
- Angie Troxler – Director, Sales Operations
For more information, visit kimballinternational.com.
Be the first to comment on "Kimball International announces team to lead new Workplace Businesses Unit"