Lincoln Amphitheatre to hold barbecue chicken fundraiser

If you love barbecue, then the Lincoln Amphitheatre will be the place to be next month.

The amphitheater is holding a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Sunday, November 1st.

Meals will include ½ barbecue chicken, a baked potato, green beans, and a roll.

Meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 am and 1 pm (central) in the parking lot of Old Thyme Liquors in Santa Claus.

The dinners are being prepared by the Chateau.

They are $12 each and available for advance purchase at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling (812)-937-2329.

All net proceeds will benefit the Lincoln Amphitheatre operations fund, as well as future projects fund.