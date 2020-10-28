List of trick-or-treating times for local areas

Trick-or-Treating is just a few days away! Do you know when your town’s trick-or-treating time is?

Here’s a list of times for the surrounding towns:

In both Jasper and Huntingburg, trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 pm.

In Birdseye and Ferdinand, the time frame is from 5 to 7 pm.

Santa Claus’s Village trick-or-treat time is from 5 to 8 pm CST.

Grandview and Chrisney’s times are 4 to 8 pm.

Rockport’s trick-or-treating times are from 3 to 6 pm CST.

The trick-or-treating time frame in Dale Park is from 4 to 7 pm.

Loogootee’s trick-or-treat times are 6 to 8 pm.

And in Shoals, the trick-or-treating time is from 6 to 9 pm.