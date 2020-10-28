List of trick-or-treating times for local areas

Trick-or-Treating is just a few days away! Do you know when your town’s trick-or-treating time is?
Here’s a list of times for the surrounding towns:
In both Jasper and Huntingburg, trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 pm.
In Birdseye and Ferdinand, the time frame is from 5 to 7 pm.
Santa Claus’s Village trick-or-treat time is from 5 to 8 pm CST.
Grandview and Chrisney’s times are 4 to 8 pm.
Rockport’s trick-or-treating times are from 3 to 6 pm CST.
The trick-or-treating time frame in Dale Park is from 4 to 7 pm.
Loogootee’s trick-or-treat times are 6 to 8 pm.
And in Shoals, the trick-or-treating time is from 6 to 9 pm.
