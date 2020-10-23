Local club, librarian, and foundation join forces to give gifts to babies born at Memorial Hospital

New parents having their first bundle of joy at Memorial Hospital are going home with a special gift.

The next 1,000 babies born at the hospital are going home with a 30-day supply of diapers and a baby book!

The Rotary Club of Jasper recently awarded the hospital a $3,750 district grant to fund the project.

This grant is made possible through a fund called Rotary International. The fund was created to support small-scale, short-term humanitarian projects that support local communities.

The Rotary Club of Jasper matched the grant dollar for dollar, resulting in a $6,000 grant to help the hospital.

$3,750 was sent directly to the hospital to purchase the diapers. The rest of the grant was split between the baby books and the Rotary Wheel emblem stickers (for the back of the baby books) and inserts about the Rotary Club of Jasper.

The books and inserts will also be provided in Spanish to meet the needs of the county’s diverse population.

Ferdinand Elementary School Librarian, Nadina Paulin, helped the club find the baby books. Memorial Hospital Materials Management Director, Todd Mehringer, will oversee the logistics of the diapers on behalf of the hospital. He will order more diapers as supplies are used until the entire gift is exhausted.

For more information about the project, visit the Rotary Club of Jasper’s Facebook page.