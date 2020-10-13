Local Police Receive Grants for Highway Safety

Jasper Police and Tell City Police were awarded a grant for highway safety.

The Jasper Police Department and the Tell City Police Department were awarded a $9,000 grant and a $15,800 grant respectively from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to conduct several high-visibility enforcement campaigns designed to prevent traffic injuries and fatalities.

The funding was provided by the National Traffic Safety Highway Administration, as part of the state’s Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program, or CHIRP.

The funds will be used by the department to conduct overtime patrols and carry out several targeted enforcement campaigns throughout the year. Those include national mobilizations, like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket, as well as others developed and driven by the state, such as the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program.

Although officers will be watching for all traffic violations during the enforcement periods, the campaigns mainly target dangerous, impaired or unrestrained drivers, and will occur during peak travel seasons and notorious drinking holidays, like St. Patrick’s Day and Labor Day weekend.