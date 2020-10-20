Meet The Candidates Forum

Posted By: WJTS Staff October 20, 2020

Dubois County Meet the Candidates Forum
At the Jasper Arts Center
Moderated by Christian Blume, Dean of Vincennes University Jasper Campus

The Candidates:

Dubois County Commissioner
(R) Chad Blessinger – Incumbent

Dubois County Surveyor
(R) Ken Brosmer

Dubois County Circuit Judge
(D) Judge Nathan Verkamp – Incumbent

Dubois County Council
(D) Matt Brosmer
(D) Todd Cassidy
(D) Atalie Schroering

(R) Mike Kluesner – Incumbent
(R) Doug Uebelhor – Incumbent

Producers
Paul Knies
Bill Potter

Camera
Jeremy Markos

Indiana Flag B-Roll by Videezy.com

