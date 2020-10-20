Dubois County Meet the Candidates Forum

At the Jasper Arts Center

Moderated by Christian Blume, Dean of Vincennes University Jasper Campus

The Candidates:

Dubois County Commissioner

(R) Chad Blessinger – Incumbent

Dubois County Surveyor

(R) Ken Brosmer

Dubois County Circuit Judge

(D) Judge Nathan Verkamp – Incumbent

Dubois County Council

(D) Matt Brosmer

(D) Todd Cassidy

(D) Atalie Schroering



(R) Mike Kluesner – Incumbent

(R) Doug Uebelhor – Incumbent

Producers

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Camera

Jeremy Markos

Indiana Flag B-Roll by Videezy.com