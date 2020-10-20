Dubois County Meet the Candidates Forum
At the Jasper Arts Center
Moderated by Christian Blume, Dean of Vincennes University Jasper Campus
The Candidates:
Dubois County Commissioner
(R) Chad Blessinger – Incumbent
Dubois County Surveyor
(R) Ken Brosmer
Dubois County Circuit Judge
(D) Judge Nathan Verkamp – Incumbent
Dubois County Council
(D) Matt Brosmer
(D) Todd Cassidy
(D) Atalie Schroering
(R) Mike Kluesner – Incumbent
(R) Doug Uebelhor – Incumbent
Producers
Paul Knies
Bill Potter
Camera
Jeremy Markos
Indiana Flag B-Roll by Videezy.com
