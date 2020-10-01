Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and other area hospitals to keep current visitor restrictions in place

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper and other member hospitals of the Community Patient Safety Coalition are keeping their current visitor restrictions in place because of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
This allows the hospitals to maintain an adequate PPE supply and keep patients safe while undergoing treatment.
Each hospital has their visitation policies posted on their respective websites. Residents are encouraged to review these policies or call ahead before visiting.
Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals Include:
- Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Health System
- Evansville Surgery Center
- Gibson General Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Select Specialty Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
