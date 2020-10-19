Memorial Hospital Diabetes and Nutrition Clinic moving to new location

A clinic at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is changing locations this week.

The hospital’s Diabetes and Nutrition Clinic began moving into Suite 222 in the Medical Arts Building on 13th Street in Jasper today.

If you have any questions or want to schedule an appointment, call Memorial Audiology at (812)-996-0227 or call Memorial Hospital’s Diabetes and Nutrition Clinic at (812)-996-0521.