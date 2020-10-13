Memorial Hospital Recieves 4 Star AchieveWELL Designation

Memorial Hospital has been recognized for its positive workplace environment.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has received the 4 Star AchieveWELL designation through the Wellness Council of Indiana.

Memorial Hospital’s designation shows that the organization’s efforts positively affect workplace health policies and environmental well-being.

The Wellness Council of Indiana developed the AchieveWELL program to assist employers in creating a corporate culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts.

AchieveWELL is divided into three levels: 3 Star, 4 Star and 5 Star. Each level requires a set of standards to be achieved before an organization can qualify. Memorial Hospital was recognized at the 2020 Indiana Wellness Summit in Indianapolis, September 10-11, at The Westin Indianapolis.

The Wellness Council of Indiana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the AchieveWELL process, contact Christina Stafford at (317) 264-2165 or Christina@wellnessindiana.org or visit https://www.wellnessindiana.org/.