Memorial Hospital to sponsor “Friday Community Health Screening” next month

Do you need a health screening?

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is sponsoring a “Friday Community Health Screening” next month!

Participants must be at least 18 years old and will have their cholesterol (including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) and blood glucose levels checked by a finger stick.

A 12 hour fast is required before the screening. However, you can still drink water and take prescribed medications.

The screenings take place from 7:00 to 9:00 am on Friday, November 20th in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial’s Southside Office on 12th Avenue in Jasper.

They are $25 each and can be paid for at the health screening.

The screening lasts for about 15 minutes and pre-registration is required.

To register, or for more information, visit mhhcc.org and click on “Health Screenings”. Enter the company name as “Friday” and the password is “2020.”

You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399 or toll-free at (800)-852-7279 extension 2399.