Milling to cause delays in Jasper

Drivers may experience some delays in Jasper this week.
The Jasper Street Department and their contractor will mill the following streets on Thursday, October 15th and Friday, October 16th:
-Wernsing Road
-11th Avenue
-Habig Street- north of 11th Avenue
-Mill Street- between 3rd Avenue and 5th Street
No parking is allowed on these streets between 7 am Thursday morning through the end of the day on Friday.
Motorists will still have access to these streets, but delays are expected.
