Milling to cause travel delays in Jasper

Drivers may experience delays when driving around Jasper this week.

The Jasper Street Department and its contractor, Calcar Paving, are milling a few streets around the city this week.

Hospitality Drive and 100 South will be milled on Thursday.

Kundeck Street and the 14th Street area, 34th Street west of Leslie Drive, and 36th Street between Lakeside Drive and S.t Charles Street will be milled on Friday.

Motorists will have access to these streets, however, delays are expected.

The millings will proceed barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.