Northeast Dubois County Schools are making Wednesday a virtual day corporation-wide after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Even though the virus is spreading throughout the community, Northeast Dubois County School Superintendent, Bill Hochgesang, says keeping students in the classroom is crucial.
“We have a lot of COVID-19 cases among our students and staff members, and it’s affecting a lot of our staff. Staff members who are in quarantine will continue teaching virtually,” he says.
Hochgesang says more information will be released on Wednesday.
Be the first to comment on "Northeast Dubois County Schools going virtual on Wednesday after surge in COVID-19 cases"