Northeast Dubois County Schools going virtual on Wednesday after surge in COVID-19 cases

Northeast Dubois County Schools are making Wednesday a virtual day corporation-wide after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Even though the virus is spreading throughout the community, Northeast Dubois County School Superintendent, Bill Hochgesang, says keeping students in the classroom is crucial.

“We have a lot of COVID-19 cases among our students and staff members, and it’s affecting a lot of our staff. Staff members who are in quarantine will continue teaching virtually,” he says.

Hochgesang says more information will be released on Wednesday.