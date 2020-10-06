Old National Bancorp To Announce Financial Results for 2020 Third Quarter

Old National Bancorp is releasing the financial results for the third quarter of 2020 next week.

The details will be released on Monday, October 19th, before the market opens for the day.

A conference call is scheduled for 9am (Central) 10 am (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments, and the company’s financial outlook.

The audio webcast link, earnings release, and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National’s website before the conference call.

This webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from noon (central) on Monday, October 19th through November 2nd.

To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 and use the Conference ID code 1086029.