One dead after crash in Salem

The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash after two vehicles collided head-on west of Salem.

Tuesday afternoon, a passenger car driven by 57-year-old Jerry Edward Mosier of Salem was traveling westbound on State Road 60. Mark Cochran of Bedford was driving eastbound in the same location.

For an unknown reason, Mosier’s car crossed the center and collided head-on with Cochran’s vehicle.

Cochran was transported to the University Hospital of Louisville with serious injuries.

Mosier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash; however, toxicology reports are pending.