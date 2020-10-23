Over one million Hoosiers request absentee ballots for General Election

Over 1 million Hoosiers have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 General election.

553,270 absentee mail-in ballots have been requested across the state, and 477,217 Hoosiers have cast their ballot at an early voting location. In total, 1,042,319 ballots have been requested or submitted.

640,225 Hoosiers voted absentee in-person or by mail for the 2020 Primary election.

When looking back at the 2016 election, 977,239 ballots were submitted during the absentee voting period for both in-person and by mail.

Because of this increase in absentee ballots, final election results may not be immediately available on Election Day.

Voters wanting to work in their county as an absentee ballot counter are encouraged to contact their county clerk’s office as soon as possible.

To track your absentee ballot, look up early voting sites, and to contact your county clerk, visit IndianaVoters.com.