Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc. receives matching grant to expand broadband

Rural parts of Dubois County will soon have internet access.
The state presented a $5 million matching grant to Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc. to expand broadband on Friday.
This will expand service to 679 unserved locations across the county.
In total, the project will cost over $7.81 million. The requested grant amount is $5 million, with a local match of over $2.81 million.
