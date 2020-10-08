Pike County Flagged Due to Large Number of Cases of COVID-10

Surrounding county metrics regarding COVID-19 were updated yesterday.

Dubois County went to Code Orange yesterday, reaching a score of 2. This is because Dubois County now has 196 new weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, as well as a 10.29% 7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate.

This shows that rates are going up.

Spencer County went to Code Orange yesterday, reaching a score of 2. This is because Spencer County now has 197 new weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, as well as a 10.19% 7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate.

This shows that rates are going up.

Martin County went to Code Blue yesterday, reaching a score of 0.5. This is because Martin County now has 48 new weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, as well as a 3.06% 7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate.

This shows that rates are going down.

Finally, Pike County went to Code Red yesterday, reaching a score of 3. This is because Pike County now has 653 new weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, as well as a 15.83% 7-Day All Tests Positivity Rate.

This shows that rates are going up. The county has been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases being attributable to congregate settings.