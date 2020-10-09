Project Warm seeks households needing firewood for winter heating

As the temperature drops and the winter chill fills the air, some families may find it challenging to stay warm.

Cooperative Action for Community Development Project Warm is hoping to help more households that need firewood to stay warm.

Project Warm is a program through the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. Seminary students collect, chop, and deliver wood to families who need it to heat their homes.

The project delivers firewood within a 20-mile radius of St. Meinrad. One single location can receive up to eight loads throughout the winter season.

If families live outside of this radius, special arrangements can be made to pick up firewood from the St. Meinrad location.

To place a firewood order, call (812)-357-6611.

You will be directed to the Saint Meinrad Archabbey switchboard. The operator will assist in placing the order.

Households need to contact their local energy assistance office to eligibility for an energy assistance voucher.

Deliveries begin this month.