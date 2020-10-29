Purdue Extension To Host Christmas Tree Tour

If you’re interested in learning about Christmas trees, then this next event is for you.

Purdue Extension in Dubois, Perry and Spencer Counties, Purdue Master Gardeners, and the Scherle Tree Farm are hosting a Christmas Tree Production Tour at the Scherle Tree Farm in Dubois, just north of Crystal, on Thursday, November 5, at 3:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. CST.

The walking tour will focus on what it takes to produce quality Indiana Christmas trees, from species selection and planting to pest management, pruning, and sales!

The event is open to the public and there is no charge to attend, but registration with name, phone, & email is required by November 2 to duboisces@purdue.edu or by calling (812)482-1782. On-line details can be found at: extension.purdue.edu/

COVID-19 precautions will be maintained for those attending, including masks, hand washing, social distancing, and pre-registration. This event will occur outdoors.