Rockport Police Department granted $5,500 to combat driving violations

More Rockport Police officers will soon be hitting the streets to combat driving violations and prevent traffic injuries and fatalities.

The Rockport Police Department was recently awarded a $5,500 grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute as part of the state’s comprehensive Highway Injury Program, or CHIRP.

This grant will be used to conduct several high-visibility enforcement campaigns including national mobilizations like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, and Click It or Ticket, as well as state initiatives like the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program.

To learn more about the Rockport Police Department visit RockportPolice.org.