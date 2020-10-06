Rockport Police Officers To Run For Fallen Officers

Police officers in Rockport are grabbing their running shoes to honor those killed in the line of duty.

The officers are participating in the 2020 Run for the Badge on Saturday, October 10th.

The run starts at 9am at the Rockport City Park. Officers will complete a 5K run/walk around the city before ending back at the City Park.

The community is welcome to join.

For more information about National Run for the Badge, visit support.nleomf.org.