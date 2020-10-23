Some Jasper Engines and Transmissions employees return to work after temporary closure

Some Jasper Engines and Transmissions employees returned to work today after having nearly a week off.

The company was forced to shut down their manufacturing facilities last Friday after their phone and computer systems were compromised.

According to their Facebook page, most of the manufacturing employees are returning to work.

The locations and areas not working today and not listed in the schedule have the day off unless they are notified by Leadership.

Company officials anticipate running full productions for all areas on Saturday, October 24th, until 3 pm.

Employees are asked to report to their normal start time on Saturday.